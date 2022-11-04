Fanestil Meats cut the ribbon at its new meat processing plant Friday — and announced two large contributions to Flint Hills Technical College.
“Living the American Dream and the dream come true,” owner Dan Smoots said of how it felt to finally open the facility.
“I can’t say enough about what everybody has done to help,” he added. “Now it’s our turn to continue to perform. We’ve had a very wonderful day here today. Now we have to perform. We have to make more product, we have to sell more product, we have to keep going.”
Fanestil began construction on its new $14 million facility, located at 4700 W. Highway 50, last October. Now, a year later, the plant is ready for operation, with an expected start date in mid-December.
According to Smoots, the 40,000-square-foot processing facility will allow Fanestil to grow by four times and add more employees as it enters into the next phase of its growth.
The expansion and relocation of the processing plant is part of Phase Two for Fanestil. Phase Three and Four are now on the drawing board.
At the ribbon-cutting, Smoots thanked the many people who made the new plant possible, including local and state governments and organizations, Fanestil employees and customers and more.
Additionally, in recognition of the many workers who made the new facility possible, Smoots announced that he and his wife Jan would be setting up a scholarship program at FHTC for Fanestil employees and their families. The scholarship will pay 50% of the cost of Fanesil’s employees’ children and grandchildren. The Smoots also made a $2 million estate grant to the technical college.
“We are very surprised,” FHTC President Caron Daugherty said. “We feel like this is Fanestil’s day and for them to include us in this level on this day is very humbling.”
Vice President of Advancement Mike Crouch said the scholarship should be available for Fanestil employees as they enroll in classes next fall.
“We are so very proud of our relationship with Fanestil and the relationship we’ve had with them for many years. As Dan mentioned, we have many graduates that are working for them now and we are so happy for Dan and Jan and for their team and for what they have been able to accomplish here,” Crouch said. “We’re excited to be a part of that, we’re excited to be able to continue to support them. I’m tremendously excited about the opportunity for their employees’ children and grandchildren to attend FHTC to continue to grow their operations here.”
Crouch also noted that the $2 million dollar estate gift is the single largest contribution ever made to FHTC.
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was also in attendance and provided the keynote address for the ceremony.
“The local picture is, here is a family that has a business that is going to grow and create jobs,” Moran said. “The big picture is that still in this country, despite all the challenges we face and all the division that seems to be with us, the state, the city, the economic development agency, the federal government, all found a way to come together and make this happen so that Dan and Jan’s dream could come true.
“I just appreciate them so much for their stick-to-it-iness …,” he continued. “They’re special people that make things happen in the community, that better Emporia, better this region and create opportunities for people and this family has done it and is doing it.”
Moran said he became involved in the process while helping Fanestil to secure a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which helped move the plant out of the banks of the Cottonwood River on K-99 and onto Highway 50. At the riverside location, Fanestil faced years of flooding which took a toll on production — prompting the Smootses to move the plant.
“Anyone who has lived in Emporia for any length of time knows how important this move is. It means that our oldest industry in Emporia will never again have its picture on the front page of The Gazette showing water surrounding [the building],” city commissioner and vice-mayor Danny Giefer said with a laugh. “Never again will the more than 100 workers that work at Fanestil be out of work until the water subsides, which often comes two to three times a year. Production goals will never be missed due to flooding.”
