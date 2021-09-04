NEW ORLEANS — A local chef is taking part in a relief effort to provide meals to victims of Hurricane Ida this week.
Michael Garahan, who goes by the moniker "Chef Mikey," said he arrived in New Orleans on Aug. 31 to volunteer with Mercy Chefs — a faith-based, non-profit disaster relief organization that has served more than 15 million meals to people in over 26 states since 2006.
"Since I'm a chef, I know what Mercy Chefs is about; I know about the organization," he said. "I just told my wife — they didn't even have their sign-up sheet ready — 'I'm just going to head down there because I know that they're going to need help.'"
Coming through Baton Rouge on his way to New Orleans, Garahan observed electrical trucks from Ohio and Indiana. His first night there, they served "several hundred meals." On Thursday, they hit 16,000 meals served out of two 18-wheeler kitchens.
According to the Associated Press, more than 25,000 workers from 40 states were still working to restore power to New Orleans more than a week after Hurricane Ida destroyed the city's electrical grid, leaving 1 million customers in Louisiana without power.
Entergy, the company that provides electricity to the city, said the devastating storm resulted in 14,000 damaged poles, more than 2,200 broken transformers and more than 150 destroyed transmission structures as winds reached 100 miles per hour or more during the barrage.
Garahan said pictures in the media don't do the situation justice for those who aren't seeing it first hand.
"People don't have food," he said. "We have a couple of volunteers right down the street and they said their neighbor gave them food and then one of the volunteers got four of our meals from yesterday. There's no power, so food is going bad. We had Omaha Steaks pull up with a tractor trailer from Omaha and the food going out there is just unbelievable. We're seeing the need. The need is for food and people need to be fed, and that's what we're doing."
About 850,000 people in Louisiana, including much of New Orleans, remained without power, down from the peak of around 1.1 million five days ago as the storm arrived with top winds of 150 mph. It is tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to strike the mainland U.S.
Tens of thousands still have no drinking water. Floodwaters still fill some communities, and lines for gas stretched for blocks in many places from New Orleans to Baton Rouge.
President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit Louisiana on Friday to survey the damage after promising full federal support to Gulf Coast states and the Northeast, where Ida's remnants dumped record-breaking rain and killed at least 50 people from Virginia to Connecticut.
At least 13 deaths were blamed on the storm in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, including the three nursing home residents. Several deaths in the aftermath of the storm were blamed on carbon monoxide poisoning, which can happen if generators are run improperly.
The Associated Press reported that more than 220,000 people have already registered for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and 22,000 have applied for a federal program to place tarps on damaged roofs. About 72,000 "blue roofs" — tarps to protect protect homes with damaged roofs — may be needed across Louisiana, federal officials said.
Garahan said those interested in helping Mercy Chefs with this and other disaster relief efforts can make donations online at www.mercychefs.com.
"They're saying they're going to be here a month because of the power," he said. "I heard the entire tower needs to be rebuilt, so it's actually worse than Katrina because of that situation, at least."
Garahan said he planned to head back to Emporia over the weekend, thankful that he was in a position that he could pick up and go down to help at a moment's notice.
"Fortunately God gave me the time and the means," he said. "Every person has a calling and food is mine. I know Mercy Chefs and I knew they were going to need help, so I just came; that's just me."
