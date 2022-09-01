A downed power line caused outages along the Commercial Street Corridor in Emporia Thursday morning, leaving more than 750 customers without electricity.
"We had a line go down at Potwin Avenue and Exchange Street," Kaley Bohlen with Evergy said.
Evergy's online map showed numerous areas without power at 9 a.m., stretching from West 12th Avenue to Soden's Park. Some places apparently lost power as early as 7:40 a.m.
The outages initially were not widespread, with pockets across the city where small numbers of customers are affected. But Evergy eventually combined them on its coverage map.
Traffic lights went dark on Commercial Street, from roughly Eighth Avenue to South Avenue.
Bohlen said nearly everyone had service restored by 9:30 a.m. About 20 customers still lacked service beyond 10 a.m. in the vicinity of the fallen power line.
