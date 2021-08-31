A new position within Lyon County Community Corrections aims to help drug court graduates maintain their sobriety well after they leave the program.
The Lyon County Commission approved the creation of the Addiction Recovery Mentor position last week during its regular action session. Community Corrections Director Steve Willis said the idea for the role came over the course of a few years.
“Through our work in drug court we have just seen in the past couple of years people who are going through the drug court program identifying triggers and identifying ways to better themselves and becoming better versions of themselves,” he said. “They do all of that through drug court and through a lot of the resources that the team provides. And then they graduate and it’s kind of a breath of fresh air for them because they’re done and I think some of those resources get displaced.”
Willis said he and others who work in the drug court program have seen those same individuals then relapse simply because those resources they had during drug court and probation were no longer available to them.
“They’re now just left to fend for themselves immediately which can be really hard,” he said. “So, it’s our goal to help provide some of those resources, even after drug court, and that’s what this mentor position is doing.”
Willis said the Addiction Recovery Mentor will be a graduate from the drug court who has successfully maintained their sobriety by using the resources introduced during the program.
“We want to bring them on staff and assign them a caseload of essentially peers to help promote safety and recovery and all of that stuff,” he said.
Willis said there are five phases in the drug court program with phase 5 being graduation. Anyone in phases 4 and 5 would start working with the addiction recovery mentor once they graduate. They would then stay on with the mentor’s caseload for at least six months after probation.
“There are a lot of recovery mentors around the state, but none that work with community corrections after probation,” he said. “Once they’re off it’s like, ‘Good luck. See you later.’ We don’t want that. We want them to continue to be a positive member of the community. They work hard in drug court and so are our drug court team members; everybody’s working hard to make sure that this person is getting their resources and help that they truly want and need.”
The position will be partially funded through Kansas Department of Corrections grants and partially funded by the county. Willis said this shows the county’s commitment to supporting residents working through the recovery process after probation.
“This is something we couldn’t have done without their help,” he said.
Community Corrections has already started advertising for the position and Willis said they have a few people in mind who have flourished in their recoveries and would “be excellent mentors to others.”
“That’s really what we we’re trying to do is find people who not only are doing well for themselves, but have good relationships and step into that role and can be positive mentors for others that need it,” he said.
He hopes to have the position filled by the end of September. Visit www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11619843 to learn more about the job.
This also creates an opportunity to grow the volunteer mentor program, which is open to anyone in the community who wishes to help out. Willis said volunteer mentors don’t necessarily need to be in recovery themselves.
Anyone interested in learning about those volunteer opportunities can call 620-341-3294.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.