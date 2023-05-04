Bailey Flewelling

Emporia State's Bailey Flewelling

 Courtesy ESU Photography

The Emporia State softball team saw its season come to an end at the MIAA Tournament with a 9-1 loss to Missouri Western on Thursday at the Envista Softball Complex in Topeka.

The Hornets Gracie Rabe and Griffons Sam Pederson were both perfect through the first nine batters. Missouri Western broke through with five runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead.

