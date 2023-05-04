The Emporia State softball team saw its season come to an end at the MIAA Tournament with a 9-1 loss to Missouri Western on Thursday at the Envista Softball Complex in Topeka.
The Hornets Gracie Rabe and Griffons Sam Pederson were both perfect through the first nine batters. Missouri Western broke through with five runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead.
Emporia State got on the board with a run in the top of the third. Bailey Flewelling doubled with one out and would score on Alexis Dial's single and a throwing error to make it 5-1.
Western added a run in the bottom of the third and then score three runs in the fourth to go up 9-1.
Flewelling was 1-for-2 with a run scored for the Hornets.
Emporia State ends the season 33-23, their most wins in a season since 2017.
