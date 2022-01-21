The Flint Hills Shootout’s championship game contenders will be determined Friday as the boys and girls semifinals are scheduled to take place throughout the afternoon and evening at White Auditorium.
GIRLS
No. 2 Northern Heights and No. 3 Mission Valley will play in the day’s first semifinal matchup at 3 p.m. The Wildcats automatically advanced past No. 7 West Franklin while the Vikings defeated No. 6 Chase County 39-26 on Monday.
No. 1 Council Grove will face No. 5 Osage City at 6 p.m. The Braves beat No. 8 Lyndon 51-38 on Tuesday and the Indians downed No. 4 Central Heights 35-24.
The girls championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday while the third-place game will take place at 3 p.m.
Consolation bracket games were played Thursday. No. 6 Chase County won against No. 7 West Franklin 47-36 and No. 4 Central Heights beat No. 8 Lyndon 29-18.
The Bulldogs and the Vikings will play in the fifth-place game at 12 p.m. Saturday while the Falcons and the Tigers will meet up in the seventh-place game at 9 a.m.
BOYS
No. 3 Mission Valley will take on No. 2 Lyndon at 4:30 p.m. The Vikings beat No. 6 Northern Heights 61-49 on Monday while Lyndon eviscerated No. 7 Central Heights 74-25.
No. 1 Osage City will meet No. 4 Council Grove at 7:30 p.m. The Indians snuck by No. 8 Chase County 57-50 on Tuesday while the Braves automatically advanced past No. 5 West Franklin.
The winners of the two semifinal games will play in the boys championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday while the losers will face off in the third-place game at 4:30 p.m.
In consolation bracket action on Thursday, No. 7 Central Heights beat No. 6 Northern Heights 51-48 while No. 5 West Franklin knocked off No. 8 Chase County 57-51.
The Vikings and the Falcons will fight for fifth place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday while the Wildcats and the Bulldogs will play for seventh at 10:30 a.m.
