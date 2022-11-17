Conner Lierz

ESU center Conner Lierz.

 Courtesy ESU Photography

Emporia State offensive lineman Conner Lierz is one of 33 nominees nationwide for the 2022 Gene Upshaw Division II Lineman of the Year Award, presented by the Manheim Touchdown Club.

Lierz was a First-Team All-MIAA selection for the Hornets this season after earning Second-Team honors last year. He has started every game since coming to Emporia State at both guard and center. He is a two-time winner of the Hornets Squarehead Award as the top offensive lineman in the game and was named the offensive MVP by the Hornet coaches against Northwest Missouri. He has 61.5 knockdowns on the season including a career-high 14.5 against Central Missouri.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.