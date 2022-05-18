The Lyon County Commission will be holding a meeting Thursday at 9 a.m. where travel expenses for six county staff members, a proclamation for Bike, Run, Walk Week and an emergency roof top unit replacement will be the main points of discussion.
The commission members are considering sending six county members to Nashville, TN next month for the NADCP Conference. The registration cost is $5,370 and meal accommodations would include another $1,500 towards overall trip costs.
An emergency replacement of the roof top unit at 425 Mechanic has been requested and will be considered at the meeting.
Lastly, the commission will be considering a proclamation to make May 29 to June 4 Bike, Run, Walk Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.