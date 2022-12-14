Borrowers have been advised to wait and watch after many received emails Tuesday stating their one-time federal student loan forgiveness approval was an error.
The Gazette spoke with ESU Student Loan Coordinator Darcy Johnson to figure out just what the means for borrowers.
“The initial email that was sent out from the Department of Education Secretary Cardona on Nov. 22 … the subject line told people that they’ve been approved. That was kind of actually sent out in error,” Johnson said.
The body of the email informed borrowers that their applications could not be processed at the moment. The program has been tied up for weeks, now awaiting a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court due to legal challenges brought forth by six states, including Kansas. Until the court rules on the legality of the forgiveness, the federal government cannot move forward with its plans.
Now, borrowers are in limbo as they await the results of the Supreme Court case, which is set to begin in February 2023.
“Borrowers now just kind of need to sit and wait and see what the outcome of the court proceedings are,” Johnson advised. “They don’t need to do a new application or, right now, don’t need to submit anything to their loan servicer.”
If the Supreme Court rules in favor of the Biden-Harris debt relief, more information will be released for borrowers, whether that be an application approval or denial, or a request for more information.
“Those borrowers that did receive that email from Secretary Cardona on Nov. 22, they may not officially be approved yet,” Johnson explained. “They may still need to submit proof of income but that won’t be requested until after the court proceedings are finished and they have the results of what the court says as far as if the forgiveness can be done or not.”
If you didn’t receive an email, don’t worry. It may just mean you already have income information on file. For those who haven’t had a chance to apply before the application window closed, they will also have to wait until the legal proceedings are finished.
“Since it is held up in the courts and the applications can’t be reviewed at the moment, they’re not accepting any new applications,” Johnson said. “It is my understanding that if the court proceedings are in favor of the debt of relief going forward, then they would reopen that application at that point in time.”
In the meantime, student loan repayments are paused into the new year. At the earliest, borrowers would have to start making payments on remaining loan amounts 60 days after the Supreme Court rules on debt forgiveness, Johnson explained. At the latest, borrowers would have to begin payments 60 days after the June 30, 2023 deadline.
As far as communications on debt relief, Johnson encourages borrowers to pay attention to the sender, and beware of scams. Official communications will come from the Department of Education or your loan service provider. Companies that ask for money in return for student loan forgiveness are likely scams.
