The most significant health need in the Emporia area right now isn’t physical. It’s mental.
That’s one of several findings from an outside “needs assessment” conducted each year for CareArc. The latest results were presented during Tuesday’s board meeting.
“Medication management, increased availability of psychiatrists and psychologists and case management services” were among the top needs listed by CareArc Chief Executive Officer Renee Hively.
A team led by Rebecca Scott of McPherson found 13% of adults in CareArc’s five-county area reported their mental health was “not good” in 14 of the last 30 days. The percentage for all Kansans is 11.4%.
“The suicide rate is 21.6 per 100,000 in the service area counties, compared to 17.6 in Kansas,” Hively told the board. In other words, it’s 23% higher locally than in the rest of the state.
CareArc serves Chase, Greenwood, Lyon, Osage and Woodson Counties.
By comparison, 12.1% of adults in the area said their physical health was “not as good” at least 14 of the last 30 days. That’s higher than 11.3% statewide.
In the last month, almost 41% of adults said poor physical or mental health “kept them from doing their usual activities, such as self-care, work or recreation,” Hively said.
While that percentage may seem high, it matches the statewide number.
“We have higher rates of cancer, higher rates of disability and poor health status, higher rates of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking and tobacco use and persons who are overweight and obese,” Hively reported.
She noted CareArc has several initiatives in place to bring the percentages down, such as tobacco use and high blood pressure.
Then there’s oral health. Pediatric dental care and affordable preventative care in general ranked second on the community survey. Yet CareArc has been trying for months to fill an open dentist position at its Eureka clinic.
“Inadequate access to dental care results in overuse of emergency departments as the primary and only source of care,” Hively said.
Hively noted Newman Regional Health is adding “community health workers” to its staff. It will use the needs assessment in preparing that effort.
