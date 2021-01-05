Editor’s note: This is the first in an ongoing series in which The Gazette will look at how local businesses are doing during the pandemic.
As many of our traditional activities and pastimes were shut down or canceled because of the novel coronavirus this year, people turned to outdoor activities in record numbers. Cycling was one of the first to see a spike in interest. Emporia has built a reputation as a cycling destination in the past decade. How did this pandemic boom affect Emporia’s bicycle shops?
Supply and Demand
Demand for bicycles surged in the early months of the pandemic. According to NPD Group, a consumer analyst firm, bicycle sales increased 75% in April and another 63% in June.
Ron Riedl, owner of Eclectic Bikes, said the increased demand made sense.
“Cycling is a good way to social distance and be active,” he said.
Eclectic Bikes sells all types of bicycles — road, gravel, adventure, vintage, and electric. Riedl saw an initial increase in sales but by mid-summer business slowed considerably due to supply chain disruptions.
“Business changed drastically for us,” he said. “It’s been hit or miss getting bikes or parts from wholesalers because they’re sold out nationwide.”
Shops all over the country were in a similar predicament. Unprepared for the sharp increase in demand, manufacturers scrambled to catch up with reduced workforces, changing safety protocols, difficulty getting parts from their own suppliers and shipping delays.
Aaron Appel, general manager of Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co., said getting new products in stock has been almost impossible for months.
“We’re at the will of other companies’ products being available to us,” he said. “There’s an international manufacturing backlog that probably won’t normalize until some time next year.”
Another Emporia bicycle shop, High Gear Cyclery, has a different story. Owner Matt Brown and his staff noticed their suppliers reporting rapidly decreasing inventory in the spring and quickly created a new supply chain strategy.
“I’ve been in this business for 20 years and being able to spot trends is one of the keys to our longevity. Back in early spring, we watched our distributors’ [inventory] numbers falling so we sat down and made a plan,” Brown said. “We started putting bikes and parts on backorder in April and May and those are coming in now so we’ve had a steady supply.”
Business has been steady at High Gear thanks to this early trend spotting. Much of that is coming from new customers who are finding their way into the shop, bringing a different dynamic with them.
“We’ve had about the same level of busyness but we’re seeing a different customer base,” said manager Justin Orzell. “They’re asking about trails they can ride that aren’t the big endurance rides. Then they come back and thank us for helping them find this new activity they love.”
Navigating cycling events
Despite being outdoors, many cycling events were canceled this year due to the number of people typically involved, both as participants and as spectators. Life Time initially postponed UNBOUND Gravel — formerly the DK — initially postponed its premier gravel race from June to September before being forced to cancel it altogether.
Dozens of other races and events were also canceled as organizers struggled to adapt to pandemic health protocols.
Appel said Gravel City Adventure was impacted severely by the cancellation of gravel and endurance events throughout the Midwest.
“Without events like the DK to draw people, we saw a serious drop in foot traffic,” he said. “It wasn’t just because of the local race, it was the forfeiture of gravel events in the Midwest overall. A lot of our business comes from people who stop by while traveling to and from other events.”
The inability to engage with the cycling community in-person also impacted Gravel City Adventure’s business.
“Bike shops are unique because they’re based on community engagement,” Appel said. “You don’t sit back and wait for business to come in the door, you create unique adventures and build that community. Without the in-person events, it’s hard to maintain that engagement.”
Brown also reported lost sales due to the cancellation of the DK. However, the company was able to host a modified version of the La Grind in August. Figuring out how to safely conduct the endurance gravel race was a priority not only for the cycling community but because it benefits Handlebars of Hope, a nonprofit that provides bicycles and repairs for those in need.
“A lot of people use bicycles for transportation to work, to school, wherever they need to go,” Brown said. “Our nonprofit side, Handlebars of Hope, helps meet that need. We’ve been fortunate to be able to continue doing that during the pandemic.”
So far this year, Handlebars of Hope has distributed about 100 bicycles through organizations locally and in other cities such as Wichita. Brown estimates his staff has provided six free repairs each week for those in need.
Riding into 2021
The lessons of 2020 will be visible for years to come. Expect to see changes in how some bicycle shops operate and shifts in how they serve customers.
At Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co., after the endurance cycling industry collapsed in 2020, expanding to carry more leisure and recreational products is likely.
“This has been eye-opening for us,” Appel said. “The local community has been incredibly supportive, but surviving and thriving are two different things. I feel like this is an opportunity to see the gaps in our business model so we can grow and mature.”
At High Gear Cyclery, Brown is currently forecasting 15 months in advance and planning accordingly.
“This has been a year to be creative,” he said. “We’re sitting on a good amount of product and we’re prepared for 2021, but we’re still looking ahead 12 months, 15 months. We’re working directly with Trek to make sure we have a steady supply for our customers.”
Owners and staff at all three shops encouraged anyone interested in purchasing a bicycle to place their order now so it will arrive in time for warmer weather.
“We have a waiting list,” Riedl at Eclectic Bikes said. “We are taking orders so we’ll be able to take care of everyone.”
“We 100% recommend coming in now to order for spring and summer,” Brown said. “Now is the time to bring your bike in for any repairs, too.”
“The entire outdoor industry experienced shortages this year so if you’re looking to do anything outdoors, now is the time to order your supplies,” Appel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.