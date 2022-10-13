One Emporia High School team is in action on Thursday, with cross country and volleyball preparing for weekend action.
The boys soccer team will look to extend its five-game winning streak going tonight when it travels to Wichita to take on Wichita South.
The team is coming down the home stretch of its regular season schedule, with just three matches remaining. Emporia (11-2) currently sits in a tie for second place in the Class 5A West Region.
Head coach Victor Ibarra is trying to make sure his team is being challenged in practice so they are well prepared for postseason play.
“We’re trying to make sure that we are challenging ourselves at practice,” Ibarra said. “I think our schedule has been extremely tough, but we want our practices to be harder than our games because I would like to peak at the right time. I’m trying to get our guys to make sure they’re self-motivated so we’re able to objectively approach each practice like it’s a game so that way at the games, we can have some fun.”
The cross country teams are gearing up for the Centennial League meet, which will take place on Saturday at Warner Park in Manhattan.
For head coach Mike Robinson, they just treat it like any other meet and get the kids some experience before the regionals.
“It is the league championship, but we don’t want to make the moment bigger than it is,” Robinson said. “We have a much smaller league this year than we used to. There are a couple of good teams in it, so I think we know about where we’re going to fall. It’s really just another race to get under the belt of a lot of these kids and maybe have one last breakthrough before we head into regionals and try to qualify for state.”
Elizabeth Willhite has come on strong late in the season for the girls, finishing seventh at last weekend’s El Dorado meet. She has postseason experience and is excited to see what the team can do down the stretch.
“The park we are running at for league is a pretty tough course, but it’s going to be exciting to see what we can do going into championship season,” Willhite said.
The volleyball team will host a ten-team tournament at Emporia High School on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. The ten teams will be split into two brackets, and head coach Ping Wang is looking forward to facing some tough competition.
“It’s going to be a tough tournament,” Wang said. “All of the teams that will be there are good but I’m glad that we will face tough competition because I think it will be a good experience for our team.”
Emporia (24-7) will be in a bracket with Washburn Rural, Sumner Academy, Shawnee Mission North, and Lawrence. The top two teams from each pool will advance to bracket play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.