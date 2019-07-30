I hate to say goodbye, but sometimes there’s just no other choice.
As of Thursday, I will be leaving The Emporia Gazette. Wednesday will be my last day.
Last week, I got an offer from the owner of the Junction City Union to be that paper’s managing editor.
It’s not a decision I made lightly.
I will deeply miss covering stories in Emporia. Serving your community in this capacity has been an absolute blast. I’ve loved writing stories about people in Emporia and the surrounding area. I’ve enjoyed talking to you all and taking photos at your events.
I plan to still be around town on occasion, because Emporia’s too good to just up and leave forever.
You have a wonderful little community here.
Please never take it for granted that you have events going on almost every weekend in your area, that you have small businesses thriving in your downtown and that you’ve maintained that small-town feel while hosting some big-city-caliber events.
Please believe me when I say that not everybody has what Emporia has.
In face, I would say what Emporia has is rare, and not just for Kansas.
Please continue, also, to support your newspaper.
It may not always print what you want it to print, but please believe me when I say that you need a newspaper. Every community needs a local paper that covers local news. You may not realize it — most people don’t until they’re gone — but a local paper is vital to your community. These papers report on issues that, dry though as they may sometimes be, you need to know about, including local government.
To keep a small, local paper running, that paper needs the support of the community that surrounds it.
The same goes for those small businesses I mentioned earlier.
Please keep shopping local and reading this paper.
I went to Emporia State University starting in 2009 and graduating 2012 and I can tell you, Emporia hasn’t always been what it is today.
You built it up. You made your city a better place.
Your community has done a wonderful job and I hope to see that work continue, even if I’m not strictly here to watch it.
Lydia Kautz
Reporter
