ESU Relays
Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State men placed third and the women were fifth out of over 20 scoring teams at the ESU Relays over the weekend at the Welch Stadium and Witten Track.

The Hornets beat out six other MIAA teams in the men's competition and four conference foes in the women's standings. Emporia State also picked up four provisional qualifiers on Saturday.

