The Emporia State men placed third and the women were fifth out of over 20 scoring teams at the ESU Relays over the weekend at the Welch Stadium and Witten Track.
The Hornets beat out six other MIAA teams in the men's competition and four conference foes in the women's standings. Emporia State also picked up four provisional qualifiers on Saturday.
Fresh off of competing at the NCAA Indoor National Championships, Megan McManis was second with a provisional qualifier of 3.80m (12-5.50) in the women's pole vault. She is ranked fifth in the nation as of Saturday night.
Holly Brockmeier also earned a provisional qualifier with a throw of 42.13m (138-3) to place eighth in the women's javelin. She is ranked 14th nationally with five of the marks in front of her occurring at the ESU Relays.
After earning All-American honors indoors, Travis Morrison continued his success outdoors with a provisional qualifier in the men's shot put. His mark of 17.65m (57-11) is third in the nation as of Saturday night.
Brock Merz turned in the other provisional qualifier for the Hornets. He ran 53.24 to place third in the men's 400m hurdles. He is ranked 12th in the nation on Saturday night.
Emporia State picked up two engraved batons for wins in the relays on Saturday. The women's 4x400m relay of Lauren Carlson, Abigael Reid, Jasmine Hurla and Hollie Marlow ran 3:50.68 to finish in front of Pittsburg State by nearly three seconds.
Caleb Liermann, Corbin Liermann, Treyton Laurance and Jace Reves ran 8:42.40 to win the men's 4x800m relay.
Emporia State will take next weekend off from competition as they play host to the ESU High School Relays on Friday, March 31 at Witten Track and Welch Stadium. The Hornets return to action at the David Suenram Gorilla Classic on Saturday, April 8 in Pittsburg.
