More than sixty vendors lined both sides of Commercial Street Saturday evening for the Glass Blown Open Block Party and Food Truck Festival, from disc golf merchants to regional retailers and over thirty food trucks.
Jessica Buchholz, Community Development Coordinator for Emporia Main Street said Emporia Main Street has had a longstanding partnership with Dynamic Discs for the Glass Blown Open.
“We have always hosted the block party component of the event and in the early years of the tournament, we helped with various public relations aspects and staff even volunteered out on course to support media and assist with announcements," she said. "Before the pandemic, we decided to incorporate a Food Truck Festival to the Block Party portion of the event to bring more community members into the fold. This addition was an immediate success and we have seen our vendor roster expand each year.”
The eclectic mix of food truck menu items was a big hit. From street tacos and crepes to BBQ, pizza, funnel cakes, and kettle corn, there was something for everyone. Several vendors offered fresh fruit waters, a selection of lemon and limeades, sno-cones, and Bourbon Cowboy hosted a beer garden.
“There are so many choices!” Emma Kluender exclaimed. “Way more than last year!”
“We were coming back from a trip and decided to stop,” Inman resident Haley Heidebrecht said. “Eric, my husband, plays and loves disc golf. It’s a beautiful day and our family always loves to be here.”
Emporia Main Street works hand in hand with Dynamic Discs to procure vendors — with Dynamic Discs focusing on disc golf vendors — and arrange for the event location and setting the schedule. Emporia Main Street recruits retail and food vendors and works with public works, the City of Emporia, and several other local service providers to ensure the event runs smoothly.
Osage City High School freshman Brooklynn Johnson and senior Lillian Mitchell strolled through the Glass Blown Open block party in their prom finery, sparkly formal attire sparkling in the waning sunlight.
“I live in Emporia, and we decided to get ready for prom early especially so we could come down here and see all the food trucks and get a bite to eat before prom,” Mitchell explained.
Emporians Morris and Jessica Rodriguez brought their three sons to the event to learn more about the sport and experience the disc golf vibe.
“We’re interested in learning more because we’re trying to get the kids into it,” Morris Rodriguez explained. When asked what their favorite thing about the block party was, Gabriel answered “Funnel cakes.“ Jackson chose “Kettle corn,” and Daniel exclaimed, “Disc golf!”
In addition to the local logistical planning, Emporia Main Street works with regional media outlets and produces direct marketing campaigns to encourage visitors to travel to Emporia for Glass Blown Open festivities. An event like the Glass Blown Open Block Party and Food Truck Festival has the potential to appeal to a wide range of visitors.
“I drove up from Wichita with our kids today. My husband is playing,” Kelly Campa said. “It’s nice to have good weather today, and this is so nice — the park and the food trucks and a place for our kids to play. We’re really glad to be here!”
Buchholz explained, “We use targeted marketing strategies and geolocation data to pinpoint ideal target markets and then develop customized marketing strategies for those potential visitors. After the event we will also be able to identify where attendees came from (geolocation data) so we can continue to connect with them about future events in Emporia.”
Miles Nelson, a GBO player from Hastings, Neb., rented a house in Emporia with six other players. He said, “It’s good this year. This is my fourth time here. It’s not as windy as usual.”
Volunteers Paul and Maureen van den Heuvel live in Chicago. This is their seventh year volunteering for the Glass Blown Open. Their son lives in Emporia and works with Dynamic Discs.
“He’s what got us started,” the van den Heuvels said. “We’ve made a lot of friends here. It’s wonderful how supportive the community is.”
With the split out of the Glass Blown Open and the Dynamic Discs Open, which is set for June 16-18, the community has the opportunity to host both amateur and professional disc golf players. Emporia Main Street will be implanting a similar strategy with a Block Party and Food Truck Festival for the Dynamic Discs Open. Each tournament brings in a diverse list of competitors, giving Emporia the opportunity to showcase our awesome community to players from across the world.
“It’s going awesome!” Ryan Draper of Legit Disc Golf from Waco, Tex., exclaimed. “We love coming to Emporia — this is one of the best tournaments right here. We love amateurs — that’s where all the fun’s at!”
