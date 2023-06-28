ESU Fireworks 2023
Courtesy ESU Photography

With seven post-season appearances in the last ten years, the Emporia State football team has provided plenty of offensive fireworks in the fall, but fans will have a chance to catch some fireworks in the sky above Welch Stadium on the Fourth of July. The Emporia Community Independence Day fireworks display will again be held on the Emporia State campus on the evening of Tuesday, July 4.

Welch Stadium on the Emporia State University campus will open at 7 p.m. Seating is open on the west side of Welch Stadium and people who want to view from Jones Field are welcome to sit on the field with blankets. Chairs of any kind, along with sunflower seeds and gum are prohibited on Jones Field and Witten Track to help preserve the playing surface. Public viewing is also available on the ESU practice fields on the north end of campus. However, the ESU Soccer Pitch will be closed to the public.

