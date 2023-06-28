With seven post-season appearances in the last ten years, the Emporia State football team has provided plenty of offensive fireworks in the fall, but fans will have a chance to catch some fireworks in the sky above Welch Stadium on the Fourth of July. The Emporia Community Independence Day fireworks display will again be held on the Emporia State campus on the evening of Tuesday, July 4.
Welch Stadium on the Emporia State University campus will open at 7 p.m. Seating is open on the west side of Welch Stadium and people who want to view from Jones Field are welcome to sit on the field with blankets. Chairs of any kind, along with sunflower seeds and gum are prohibited on Jones Field and Witten Track to help preserve the playing surface. Public viewing is also available on the ESU practice fields on the north end of campus. However, the ESU Soccer Pitch will be closed to the public.
The fireworks display will be shot from the soccer fields north of Interstate 35. It will begin between 9:45 and 10 p.m. on Tuesday and last approximately 20 to 30 minutes.
Parking is available in nearly all of the lots on campus. All on the west side of campus, down the hill by the ESU Student Recreation Center and the gravel lot at the north end of campus are easily accessible to vehicles.
Construction of Highland Street will bring specific traffic flow patterns for the parking lots on the east side of campus across from the Memorial Union and the Towers Complex, plus the two parking lots across Highland Street from the art annex that are available for handicapped parking and viewing.
Access to these lots on the east side are available from Market Street, which runs one way north from 12th Avenue. After the fireworks display, the direction of Market Street will be reversed for people to exit campus via Market Street heading south to 12th Avenue. Law enforcement officers will direct traffic.
To view a map of parking for the event with entrance and exit via Market Street, go to emporia.link/fireworks.
For those wanting to make a celebration that evening, tailgating is available in ESU parking lots beginning at 7 p.m. Neither alcohol nor personal fireworks are allowed on campus. Special containers will be available to dispose of hot coals.
