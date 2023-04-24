EHS girls soccer vs. Wichita Classical

The Emporia High School girls soccer team plays Wichita Classical on Thursday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School girls soccer team ran its winning streak up to three games with a 4-2 victory over Wichita Heights on Monday night in Wichita.

The Lady Spartans got goals from Emeil Bennett, Colee Butler, Aracely Aleman and Katie Smart in the win.

