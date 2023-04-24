The Emporia High School girls soccer team ran its winning streak up to three games with a 4-2 victory over Wichita Heights on Monday night in Wichita.
The Lady Spartans got goals from Emeil Bennett, Colee Butler, Aracely Aleman and Katie Smart in the win.
“We were able to get off to a good start and then let up a bit too much, allowing a couple of goals late in each half,” head coach Oscar Macias said. “We are scoring more but still leaving some scoring on the field. We will continue to work on our finishing in order to not waste opportunities.”
Emporia (5-5-1) will return home to host Wichita West on Thursday, April 27 at 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.