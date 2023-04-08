Members of the Emporia Vigilance Martial Arts club competed at a Regional Tournament in Lincoln, Neb. last weekend.
There were four different events at the regional and members do not have to qualify, they are able to compete in any event they like. The four categories are traditional forms, traditional weapons competition, traditional point sparring and combat weapon sparring.
Traditional forms is a series of movements that are learned through classes and they compete against others to see who does them the best. Traditional weapons competition is the same idea except it uses weapons. Traditional point sparring involves punching and kicking and the first person to five points wins. Combat weapon sparring is sparring using a padded stick and the first one to 10 points wins.
Ray Baquero, who is the Chief Instructor and Owner at Vigilance Martial Arts, said he wants people to know the opportunity is there for people to compete.
“A lot of it is just letting people know that there's opportunity to compete as part of our organizations,” Baquero said. “The biggest thing we stress is we want them to compete because that’s a big reason why people play sports. When you go to play football, you want to practice so you can go play on Friday night and beat the other team. So, that's the concept with for us with martial arts is we want people to have that mentality as well when it comes to competition.”
There is no age limit as to who is able to compete in tournaments, as long as they are an ATA Martial Arts member. Emporia had 10 members earn medals last weekend.
River Metcalfe - first place in forms and second place in weapons forms
Liam Villegas - second place in forms
Katerina Ramsey - third in second-degree black belt form, second in black belt weapons form, second in weapons sparing and third in traditional sparing
Kara Leone – third in forms, weapons, sparring, and combat weapons
Laura Driessen – first in one-step sparring and second in combat weapons
Brilynn Driessen - first in forms and one-step sparring
Joshua Hinricks – third in one step and forms
Lilly Villegas – first place in strongest punches
Timothy Leone – first in kicks and weapons superstar
Ray Baquero – first in traditional forms and traditional weapons forms, second in combat weapons sparring
