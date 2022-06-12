Emporia’s second annual Pride festivities kicked off Friday evening with its first Pride Live Music Festival, hosted by the Emporia High School GSA and Emporia First Friday.
The festival, which spanned along Seventh Avenue between Commercial and Merchant streets, featured artists from all over Kansas and Emporia, including a debut performance from the newly formed Emporia Pride Choir.
“It went great,” Joshua Donaldson, the conductor and founder of the Emporia Pride Choir said. “We had no idea what to expect with sound and everything like that, so I was very happy and I thought we did well and I’m excited for us to do another performance.”
Donaldson is also the director of choral activities at ESU, and credits Sarah Bays, the Emporia High School choir teacher, for encouraging him to form the group, which Donaldson said is all about “singing for change.”
“The main mission of this choir is to be a group for the LGBTQ community, as well as allies, to come together and have a safe space to sing, but also to perform music to help create change,” Donaldson said.
The music festival was the first of many events in Emporia this year for Pride, including a drag brunch, parade, and drag show.
To Donaldson, Pride is all about having the courage to be yourself.
“I think it can be radical at times, but that’s what Pride is. It’s being proud of who we are and having the courage to show others we are proud of who we are,” Donaldson said.
