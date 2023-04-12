The Emporia State softball team swept a doubleheader from Rockhurst at Trusler Sports Complex on Wednesday afternoon to run their winning streak to eight games.
The Lady Hornets recorded a 4-2 win in game one. Emporia State opened the scoring in the bottom of the third when Haley Garnett singled to left and scored on a double by Ari Cordova to right, both coming with two out.
Rockhurst scored two in the top of the fifth on a two-run homer by Maya Gallagher to take a 2-1 lead. But the Lady Hornets got the lead back with three in the bottom half. Alexis Dial tripled to right with one out and scored on a single to center from Roni Raines to tie the game at two.
Abbey Ward walked before Garnett lined out to center. Cordova followed that up with a bunt and reached when the catcher threw the ball into right field, allowing both runners to score.
Head coach April Rosales credited her team’s speed with forcing the Rockhurst defense into making the error.
“I think a lot of it has to do with our speed,” Rosales said. “Putting that bunt down, they were hurried because of our speed. Forcing other teams to make those errors is something we’ve been doing all year and it’s starting to snowball at the right time.”
Jayda VanAckeren got the start in the circle, allowing two runs on two hits in 4 2/3 innings. She walked five and struck out two. Gracie Rabe got the win in relief, allowing just one hit in 2 2/3 innings.
Senior Abbey Ward feels the team is playing confident softball right now.
“I feel like we’re on our high and we’ve just been rallying around each other,” Ward added. “They’re a great team but we have confidence in ourselves and were able to put the ball in play and make things happen.”
Emporia State struck first early in game two. In the bottom of the first, Ward reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and scored on a single to right by Garnett, who took second on the throw. She scored when Sophia Rockhold followed up with a triple to left to give the Lady Hornets a 2-0 lead.
Emporia State added three more in the third. Ward doubled to left center with one out. She took third on a wild pitch before Garnett walked. She then stole second, which allowed Ward to steal home on the throw down to second. Emma Furnish singled up the middle to plate Garnett and Josie Harrison doubled to right to drive in Furnish as the Lady Hornets opened up the lead to 5-0.
Rosales credited her team’s ability to string hits together in the second game with what led to them scoring more runs. She wants her players to continue to trust that process on offense.
“That was the difference between games one and two and why we had more runs,” Rosales said. “We were able to string a few more together. I keep telling them to trust that when we get runners on, we’re going to get them in because their speed is going to make us produce a lot more runs.”
Rockhurst got on the board in the top of the sixth when Jayla Pierce homered to left. Emporia State added a run in the bottom half on an RBI double by Bailey Flewelling.
Harrison tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed just one run on six hits. She struck out two and walked one.
A number of girls had key moments and Rosales noted that any one of them could step up at any time. That is one of the reasons why the team is playing as well as it is.
“I told them it’s going to take all 17 of our kids and every day it’s going to be somebody different that steps up,” Rosales said. “They need to make sure they stay humble, hungry and ready to go.”
Emporia State (27-15, 7-7 MIAA) will return to MIAA play on Friday, April 14 when it travels to Pittsburg State for a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.
