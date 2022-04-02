WICHITA — The Emporia High School girls soccer team completes its trio of games at the Titan Classic today. The Spartans have been playing in Wichita all week.
They’ve posted a 0-2 record in the tournament so far. And face Derby High School this morning. Despite the losses, head coach Oscar Macias feels the team is on the right track.
“Our team is growing, I would say they have all stood out in their own way, taking steps to getting better,” he said via text message.
The Spartans are 1-3 in the young season, defeating Junction City on March 25. Macias knows there is ample time for continued development.
“We have played some great competition their first 4-5 games, and they have learned and grown in each game,” he said.
The Spartans still have all-state honorable-mention player Hannah Boa as well.
Emporia lost to Wichita Northwest High School early in the week and then to Liberal High School on Wednesday. The Spartans exhibited timorous play against Wichita Northwest but stepped up on defense in the second half, preventing the Grizzlies from scoring. Their rallying defensive play continued into the Liberal game.
Offensively, they improved against Liberal but have yet to score a goal this week.
Macias has a lot of faith in his charges; all of Emporia’s opponents have been 6A programs. He believes their ceiling is high.
“I have had one consistent message for this team, and that is that they are growing and don’t know how much potential they have just yet,” he said.
More game experiences should translate into better outcomes.
“I’m excited for their progress as they can and will mold into a strong team.”
