Good Way Sunday brought a combination of musical performances, artistic activities, and a strong sense of community at the Howe House over the weekend.
Held Sept. 3, Erick Sanchez and Jaime Izaguirre, performed traditional Mexican songs. The duo has performed together for about a decade.
“What a perfect event,” said Good Way Gardens founder Elexa Dawson in a post to social media. “Erick Sanchez and Jaime Izaguirre were enthralling. They are fine examples of musicians as cultural keepers. They played many examples of the different genres and styles of music they have studied.”
The Emporia Arts Council and the art mobile provided a nature craft during the event, while Angela Montgomery, a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, created a campfire using natural objects and yarn, adding a touch of Indigenous culture to the festivities.
“The kids ran and played and ate pears, and frolicked through the pumpkins,” Dawson said.
Dawson thanked Mitchell Markowitz Contruction for the donation of an accessible bathroom for the event. Vault Meat and Cheeses donated loaves of bread to help with the tip jar total.
The next Good Way Sunday event is 5 - 8 p.m. Oct. 1, at the Howe House, 315 E. Logan Ave.
For more information, find Good Way Gardens on social media.
