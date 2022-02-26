“It’s one of the things we really wanted to do when we opened,” said Amanda Hague, owner and chef at Union Street Social. Thursday night has become movie night at the popular establishment. Hague and co-owner Ben Hayes opened the restaurant and lounge located at 225 E. Sixth Ave. in September 2021 and continue to roll out events that enhance the upscale speakeasy vibe.
Union Street Social Movie Night is screening cult classic films every Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Hague obtained an umbrella license allowing the business to show movies on the big screen for their first event last October in collaboration with No Coast Film Festival.
“The screen was already here,” she noted. “That made it easier.”
Jonny Leach, Executive Director of No Coast Film Festival (NCFF) explained, “Our NCFF short film nights, which we’re calling Supper Club, are evenings of short films in conjunction with Union Street Social. NCFF provides the short films, and USS creates a menu to match.
“We started Supper Club with a night of spooky Halloween shorts in 2021, which was really well received and attended. In 2022, we’re trying a few more themes/nights. In February, we screened romantic shorts, and this summer we’ll be holding a night of locally sourced films and food.”
Hague was delighted with the response to the initial Supper Club screening, and has added cult classic movie screenings every Thursday night for the past few months. Of the film selection, Hague said she chose “stuff I want to watch, cult classics.”
Because of the terms of the establishment’s film license, she cannot identify which movies have been and will be shown. In true speakeasy style, she indicated that the line-up might possibly include films along the lines of “Harold and Maude” or “The Princess Bride.”
Leach added that “the idea of doing these free nights of short films is to give back to the Emporia community, creating more events, entertainment and nights out for the people in our community. We want to make cool stuff happen in Emporia.”
Hague concurs.
“If people dig it, we’ll keep doing it,” she said. “Even if they don’t dig it, I’ll probably keep doing it.”
She recommends folks make a night of it with upscale cocktails and a gourmet meal with an original twist. Both the regular USS Thursday Movie Night and the seasonal NCFF Supper Club events are free and open to the public. Movies may not be suitable for young viewers. Parental discretion is advised.
Reservations are recommended but not required. Contact Union Street Social at 620-208-6993 or make a reservation online at www.unionstreetsocial.com. Hours are 3 - 11 p.m. Wednesday - Saturday, with dinner service beginning at 5 p.m. The restaurant is open for brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
