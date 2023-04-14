Max Rusco

Max Rusco pitches against Hayden on March 31.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School baseball team was swept by Topeka High in a doubleheader on Friday afternoon in Topeka.

“We had more hits than they did and when we put the ball in play they made errors, we just couldn't put the ball in play with runners on,” head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “Got to give Topeka High credit, but we have to be better also. We have to find ways to just get the bat to the ball. It's frustrating because we are doing a lot of things well.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.