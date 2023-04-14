The Emporia High School baseball team was swept by Topeka High in a doubleheader on Friday afternoon in Topeka.
“We had more hits than they did and when we put the ball in play they made errors, we just couldn't put the ball in play with runners on,” head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “Got to give Topeka High credit, but we have to be better also. We have to find ways to just get the bat to the ball. It's frustrating because we are doing a lot of things well.”
The Spartans lost game one, 3-0, despite outhitting the Trojans, 6-5. Topeka scored two runs in the third and one in the fourth.
Chase Harrington and Jalyn King both went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Max Rusco got the start for Emporia and allowed three runs on five hits in four innings. Owen Ruge tossed two scoreless, hitless innings out of the bullpen.
Topeka High won the second game 2-0 after scoring both runs in the first inning. Emporia out-hit the Trojans once again, 4-2.
Madden Seidl got the start and allowed two runs on two hits in four innings. Markowitz was pleased with what he saw from all three of his pitchers as well as his defense.
“I thought we had three very solid pitching performances today and even better defensive play,” Markowitz said. “We played errorless baseball today which will always give you a chance. But when you strike out 24 times through 12 innings it's going to be tough to score runs.”
Emporia (0-10) will head to McPherson for a quad on Tuesday.
