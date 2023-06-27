If you could add anything to the Emporia Recreation Center, what would it be?
That’s one of the questions you can help answer as part of the Emporia Recreation Center community needs assessment, ahead of plans to expand the center to better serve Emporia and the surrounding community.
While the expansion has been around a decade in the making, the need for a renovation goes back even further.
“Honestly, in 2002 we outgrew this building,” Director Tom McEvoy said. “Back in the day, it was Lee Beran, the director, and myself as assistant director. That was basically it, that was our program staff. … I went to the board and got approved an aquatic supervisor, program supervisor, wellness supervisor and a sports supervisor. And I’ll tell you, we blew up.”
“We outgrew this place in two years and now we are using school district facilities, city facilities, trying to do all of this,” he added. “We need a bigger place. We need more square footage to provide the programming.”
The recreation center began looking into renovation possibilities around 2011, Jennifer Kraus, Assistant Director of Business said, before realizing that adding onto the existing facility would create more issues with parking. In its current location, the recreation center is boxed in by two underpasses and the railroad, meaning that expansion of the 313 W. 4th Ave. facility is unlikely.
In 2018, the recreation commission started surveying groups throughout Emporia again, with the intent to restart the renovation process. However, the commission ultimately decided to stop discussions on the renovation process again, as the Emporia Public School District was gearing up to present its $78 million bond in 2019 to renovate the buildings within the district.
“The main thing we learned from [the 2018 survey] is that people wanted us to remain centrally located,” Kraus said. “We definitely think it’s our time. We have definitely outgrown our space.”
Respondents have until July 9 to fill out the 13-question survey, which includes areas for suggestions on serious needs the rec center staff has been able to identify, including the need for more than one gymnasium and indoor pool.
“There is hardly any time for open gym because so many people use our gym,” Kraus explained. “We did our own studies, internally, and came up with four gyms. That’s ideal for a town this size.”
Similarly, the pool, which is used for therapeutic programs, lap swimming and open swim, cannot support all the community’s needs.
Kraus said the ideas of more gyms and an indoor aquatic center arose from the Rural Placemaking Accelerator Grant open forums. The grant, which supplies support, assistance and training to help “foster placemaking activities in rural communities,” is a partnership among the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, Regional Development Association, Visit Emporia and Atlas Community Studios to identify priorities and hear the community’s thoughts on possible projects. Attendees of the March 23 and 24 meetings expressed the need for more recreation facilities in town, stating that they currently have to leave town in order to find available facilities for recreational teams to practice or play in or to host birthday parties for their children.
Other considerations for the rec center include a teaching kitchen, bigger community room, dedicated pickleball courts, dance studio and more.
The recreation commission has also put together two committees to help research and champion the renovations. Celebrate ERC, which includes around 20 Emporia citizens, began meeting in January with the purpose of learning about and advocating for the recreation center. The other committee, the Future Funding Team, is tasked with figuring out how to fund the renovation and find the ideal location for a new or additional facility.
“We are giving them until August, this Future Funding Team, to come up with some formal recommendations that will go to our rec center board and then onto the city commission,” Kraus said.
From there, the city can decide if the renovation will be put up for a vote.
“As a rec commission, we can’t own property, so the city commission is deeply involved in this process,” Kraus said. “We can’t put our own sales tax issue on the ballot, or property tax. It could be the stopping point or the going forward point, depending on what the city commission decides to do with our recommendation.”
“We are programmers,” Amanda Gutierrez, Assistant Director of Operations, added. “So this building belongs to the city, the ballfields that we use belong to the city, Debauge soccer complex belongs to the city, Jones Aquatic Center belongs to the city, we just program those facilities.”
Ideas to fund the rec center included a sales tax or property tax increase, but Kraus said the final say will come down to the community’s response to the survey.
“We need that proof for either board to feel confident in their decision,” she said.
The rec center has received close to 100 responses on its survey as of Monday morning, with a goal of at least 500 responses. The survey is also available in Spanish.
Gutierrez said survey results so far still indicate that Emporians would like to see the recreation center centrally located. The family indoor aquatic center is also ranking highest in survey responses.
“‘Active for Life’ is our tagline and I’ve always said, in theory, whether you are three months old or you are 103, hopefully we offer something [for you] and I think an indoor aquatic center fits that perfectly,” Gutierrez said. “Swim lessons for a three month old or if you are 103, you can take a class or swim laps or use the therapeutic pool.”
Additionally, many of the respondents are also from out of town. McEvoy added that a good number of patrons come from outside the county as well, including many from Chase County. To best serve the community, the rec center said it needs to hear from a wide range of people, including those who do not currently use the facility.
“That’s what this needs assessment is for. It’s to hear from the people and pass their thoughts onto our board and the city,” Kraus said. “We live and breathe recreation. We have our own thoughts, we think we know what the community needs, but that’s how this survey came about. We can’t prove that. We need to hear from people who care what their needs are.”
“Quality of life is important, and that’s who we are and what we do,” Gutierrez added. “And so I think they have a little bit of a say in what that looks like to them and then we need to listen to them. … It’s exciting for me to think of what we could do with a bigger facility.”
The Emporia Recreation Center needs assessment can be reached at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3CPFZT8. The Spanish version is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6PB5QX8.
Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to reach out to the Emporia Recreation Center at 620-340-6300.
