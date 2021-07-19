A softball tournament held in memory of a local chiropractor was a success, organizers say.
The inaugural Bryan Douglas Softball Tournament was held Saturday at Santa Fe Park. Douglas, who passed away at 47 in March following a battle with kidney cancer, owned Douglas Chiropractic Center in Emporia.
Organizers Gary and Sandy Loucks decided on a softball tournament for Douglas’s memorial because of how much he loved softball.
“He would have wanted to play in it, but his son has a team in it, and they are calling it DC Crew 2, which is nice — Douglas Chiropractic 2,” Sandy Loucks said. “Some of them even have their parents’ numbers, and I think Skyler is playing with his dad’s mitt.”
Gary Loucks had known Douglas through softball. Douglas was also his chiropractor.
“Bryan and I had played softball forever, he was just a really good friend, and we spent a lot of time out here on the fields,” he said.
The Louckses were pleased with the turnout — the entire parking lot was filled and people had set up tents throughout the area. Gary Loucks said he thought everyone had a great time playing and sharing memories of Douglas.
“I am really happy with the turnout, I got exactly what I wanted,” Loucks said. “He is looking down on us now.”
John Aldrete attended the event, where he cooked for the people who were there.
“I was asked to play in the tournament, and I’ve had this idea in the past, and I would much rather do the cooking to feed everybody,” Aldrete said.
Aldrete said he did not know Douglas personally, but he could tell the type of person he was by the way that his family and friends talked about him.
“I come out here and practice softball, and I got the opportunity to meet his son, that was out here playing as well,” Aldrete said. “How I knew what type of family it was, like the love, the home feel, I went up to him and said, ‘Hey man, I heard this is for your dad,’ and his response to me was, and this is key, was ‘I’m on a team and this was the glove that my dad used when he played.’”
He believed the Douglas family exemplified the meaning of the word “selfless.”
“The goal in life is to be completely selfless,” Aldrete said. “There is a sentence that will sum it all up: ‘It’s not about you.’ And if you want to sum up the Douglas family, there it is.”
In fact, proceeds from the event will go to another Emporian fighting cancer, Emporia High School student Austin Moore.
