The Emporia High School wrestling teams were in action on Saturday.
The boys finished third at the SEK Invitational in Chanute with 150 points, just one point behind runner-up Shawnee-Mill Valley. Augusta won the event with 185 points.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Emporia High School wrestling teams were in action on Saturday.
The boys finished third at the SEK Invitational in Chanute with 150 points, just one point behind runner-up Shawnee-Mill Valley. Augusta won the event with 185 points.
Five Spartans finished in the top three. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul finished first at 150 pounds. Christian Trujillo (157), Davian White (165) and Jesse Ultreres (175) all finished second, while Nick Marcum was third at 190.
The girls took ninth at the Junction City Invitational, finishing with a score of 97.5. Shawnee Heights finished first with 243 points.
Six Lady Spartans placed in the top three. Virginia Munoz took first at 135 pounds. Ariana Estrada (105), Claire Starr (130), Kiana Flores-Delgado (170), and Alexa Castillo (235) all placed second, while Yaneli Carranza took third at 155.
Both teams will prepare for the Centennial League Tournament, which will take place in Junction City on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.