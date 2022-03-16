The label says, “Airborne Gummies.” But that doesn't mean the bottle caps are supposed to become airborne when you open them.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that more than three million bottles of the immune system supplements are being recalled, because the bottles can injure customers.
At least 18 people have received minor injuries opening the bottles, manufacturer Reckitt reports. One person needed medical attention for an eye injury.
The CPSC explained that built-up pressure inside the bottles “can cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off with force.” That's happened at least 70 times.
The recall applies only to 63-count and 75-count bottles of Airbornes. They were sold in several fruit flavors between May 2020 and last month at drug stores and supermarkets nationwide.
People with unopened bottles should contact Reckitt at 888-266-8003 during business hours to receive a refund. Bottles already opened are not part of the recall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.