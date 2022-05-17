Three days after his wife and son performed in Emporia, the late Keith Whitley was named Tuesday to the Country Music Hall of Fame.
“Whitley helped define country music’s new traditionalist resurgence of the 1980s,” a statement on the hall's website said. “In five years, he recorded a dozen Top 20 solo country singles, including five consecutive number-one hits.”
Whitley was married to Grand Ole Opry veteran Lorrie Morgan. She appeared Saturday night at the Granada Theatre, along with son Jesse Keith Whitley.
“So proud,” Morgan wrote on Twitter after the announcement in Nashville.
“Way to go Dad!!!!” her son added on Facebook. That followed a separate post with 10 exclamation points.
The hall noted Whitley's career was “cut tragically short at age 34.” He died from alcohol poisoning in 1989, less than three years after marrying Morgan. They had a son in 1987.
Two other men were named to the Hall of Fame: country-rock star Jerry Lee Lewis and Nashville record executive Joe Galante.
All three will be inducted officially into the Hall of Fame at a Medallion Ceremony in October.
