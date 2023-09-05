After tossing five touchdown passes in the season opener against Lincoln, Emporia State senior quarterback Braden Gleason has been named the first MIAA Football Offensive Athlete of the Week, presented by Mammoth Turf for the 2023 season.
The Harlon Hill candidate led the Hornets to a 56-10 season opening victory last Thursday at Welch Stadium. In three quarters of play, Gleason went 42-of-49 for 442 yards with five touchdowns and added 22 yards on six carries with a rushing touchdown for 464 yards of total offensive yards. He led the Hornets to a school record 541 total passing yards.
Gleason became the first Hornet to throw for five touchdowns in back-to-back games in program history after throwing for five against Southeastern Oklahoma in the 2022 Live United Bowl.
The Muldrow, Okla. native is now leading NCAA Division II in total offense, passing offense, and points responsible for. He also ranks third in all of college football in total offense and fourth in passing yards after week one.
Gleason and the rest of the Hornets will now head to Maryville, Mo. on Thursday for an early season top 20 matchup. Kick-off for No. 18 Emporia State at No. 5 Northwest Missouri is set for 7 p.m. from Tjeerdsma Field at Bearcat Stadium.
