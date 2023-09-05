Braden Gleason MIAA Player of the Week
Courtesy ESU Athletics

After tossing five touchdown passes in the season opener against Lincoln, Emporia State senior quarterback Braden Gleason has been named the first MIAA Football Offensive Athlete of the Week, presented by Mammoth Turf for the 2023 season.

The Harlon Hill candidate led the Hornets to a 56-10 season opening victory last Thursday at Welch Stadium. In three quarters of play, Gleason went 42-of-49 for 442 yards with five touchdowns and added 22 yards on six carries with a rushing touchdown for 464 yards of total offensive yards. He led the Hornets to a school record 541 total passing yards.

