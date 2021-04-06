The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Arts Council kicked off its 45th annual Performing Arts Series Friday evening at the Granada Theater. Dawn Young, Executive Director of the Emporia Arts Center, introduced the Dallas String Quartet, and recognized ESB Financial as the 2020 -2021 major presenting sponsor.
The Dallas String Quartet has released 5 albums with a combination of classical and contemporary music that is presented on Pandora, Spotify and SiriusXM radio. They have played for Presidents Obama and Bush, the College Football Playoff, NBA, and NFL.
