The Emporia State men’s basketball team will seek to continue its two-game winning streak when it hosts Tabor Wednesday afternoon.
The Hornets (3-1) shot 55.17% in the second half against William Jewell on Saturday to win 78-71 in a back-and-forth game that featured seven ties and eight lead changes. Tray Buchanan is leading the team with 25.8 points per game while Jumah’Ri Turner contributes 18 points per game and Kaden Evans adds 10.5 points per game.
Tabor (2-6) has dropped four straight games, including a 78-67 loss to Southwestern Tuesday night in which it was outscored 45-33 in the second half to surrender its one-point halftime lead. Jakim Ricketts has been the top scorer this season for the Bluejays, putting up 10.2 points per game.
This will be the 13th meeting between Emporia State and Tabor, with the Hornets posting a 12-0 record thus far in the series. The most recent matchup came in 2019, which Emporia State won 82-51.
The Hornets and the Blue Jays are slated for 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. After that, Emporia State will host Graceland on Saturday.
