Emporia State's Travis Morrison has been named the final MIAA Men's Field Athlete of the Week before the MIAA Championships this weekend.
Morrison unleashed a personal best throw of 18.71m (61-4.75) on his final throw of the men's shot put at the Rock Chalk Classic. It is the third longest mark in the event in Emporia State history, behind only national champions Al Feurbach's 65-00 at the 1970 AAU Championships and Jason Stuke's 61-10.5 at the 1998 Drake Relays. Morrison finished second overall behind Kansas's All-American Patrick Larrison. Heading into this weekend's MIAA Championships he owns the top-ranked throw in the MIAA this season and is ranked fourth in the nation in NCAA Division II.
