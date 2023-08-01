Newman Regional Health’s 14th annual Denim & Diamonds fundraising gala is right around the corner.
This year’s fundraising event, sent for 6 p.m. Friday evening, will benefit the purchase of a new stereotactic mammography device.
Stereotactic mammography pinpoints the exact location of a breast mass by using a computer and digital X-rays taken from two different angles. Using these computer coordinates, the surgeon inserts the needle through the skin, advances it into the lesion, and removes tissue samples.
The stereotactic core biopsy was developed as an alternative to surgical biopsy, and is a less invasive way to obtain the tissue samples needed for diagnosis. This procedure requires less recovery time than a surgical biopsy, and there is no significant scarring to the breast.
Steven Bazan, director of business development at Newman Regional Health, said the machine will be a welcome addition to what the hospital can already do in the Breast Cancer Center.
“One emphasis that we have is the wellness of our community,” he said. “The stereotactic mammography device pinpoints things that can help with preventative care.”
Bazan said the fundraising goal is $170,000, which will almost cover the cost of the machine. With pre-gala fundraising, the hospital has already raised almost $97,000 toward its goal.
“We’ll have a lot come in in the next week or two,” he said.
Last year’s gala brought in a record-breaking $203,000, through its live and silent auctions and pre-gala events.
Bazan said the community’s continued support and generosity is what makes Denim & Diamonds successful year after year.
“Our community really supports each other and it’s really nice to know that anytime we ask, they deliver,” he said.
Bazan said there are still tickets available for Friday’s event which features dinner and drinks, live entertainment and even a local artist demonstration.
There’s also a raffle the night of the event for a chance to win a pair of diamond earrings, courtesy of Kari’s Diamonds.
Auction items include a Tanganyika experience, shrimp boil, handmade crafts, a number of curated baskets and much more.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Friday at Emporia State University’s Webb Hall. Tickets are $65 each. You can buy tickets and check out auction items at https://www.newmanrh.org/dd.
