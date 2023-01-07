The Emporia High School bowling teams will begin their seasons today when it travels to Northrock Lanes in Wichita.
Head coach Amy Martin is excited to get the season started.
“Practice has been good so far,” Martin said. “We did fundamentals on Monday and a lot of them have retained what they learned last year, so we look for a good season.”
Martin is going to look to her seniors to lead each squad this season, though there are some younger players that could emerge as the season goes along.
“I have high hopes for my senior girls that will lead the team this year,” Martin said. “We have some freshmen and sophomores that are coming up right with them. It will be really tight each week in terms of who is on varsity. But I look for Olivia Boettcher, Darby Hauff and Brittany Mohling to lead that team.
“For the boys, I do believe that Khalil Sanchez, Devin Mohling and Morgan Liggett will be the leaders. It will be really close between the boys too, so we’ll see a lot of turnover and change as the season goes on.”
One of those seniors who will lead the boys is Khalil Sanchez, who spoke about how the team did a year ago.
“Last year we were a really good team until regional, where we just got in our own heads,” Sanchez said. “We need to not get in our minds too much and I think we’ll do a lot better this year.”
For the girls, Brittany Mohling has been bowling all four years, and she has noticed how her mental game has grown over the years. One thing that has helped in that regard is taking the focus off of herself.
“I think I’ve really grown mentally,” Mohling said. “I used to get really down on myself but becoming a team captain last year really helped me focus more on everybody else and less about how I was feeling, and that really helped my mental game.”
Mohling feels the girls will also be set up for success this season.
“It’s pretty good,” Mohling said. “We have all of our girls back from last year and we’ve added a few new ones. We will have some freshmen on the varsity team and I think we’re going to do really well.”
Martin said the team’s varsity lineups for the first tournament were set with tryouts that took place in December. She looked at the stats from those three days and that determined who the top six would be. The stats she looks at are strike and spare percentage and total pins. The lineups will likely be adjusted as the season goes along.
Martin noted each tournament is a different format. This one will be a baker, which is where the first bowler bowls the first and fifth frames, the second bowler bowls the second and sixth frames, and so on. She thinks it will be a good challenge to begin the season.
“That’s one of the more challenging things because they don’t bowl individually,” Martin said. “I tend to break up a few of those frames to get all six of them in there. So, it’ll kind of get them in the team spirit.”
