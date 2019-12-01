The Emporia Gazette
The Derby Panthers won the 6A State Football title for the second straight year and fifth time in the last seven on Saturday at Welch Stadium, plowing through Olathe North by a 63-26 margin.
It was 21-0 Derby late in the first quarter before the Eagles got on the scoreboard, but touchdowns on consecutive possessions cut the deficit to 21-13 in the second.
Derby proved itself too formidable, with a starring first-half performance from quarterback Lem Wash, who rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns, adding an 81-yard scoring pass.
The Panthers’ lead was 63-13 in the fourth when Olathe North added consecutive scores, one following an interception.
Canton-Galva rallies for historic 8-Man DI title
NEWTON — The first 36 points of the game didn’t come for Canton-Galva during Saturday’s Eight-Man Division I State Championship in Newton.
The final 66, however, did.
St. Francis landed the first many punches, but it was the Canton-Galva Eagles, fresh off a near-dominating win over Madison, who dished out the TKO in a 66-36 victory.
It was unofficially the biggest deficit overcome in Kansas state championship game history.
A 1-yard touchdown run and a fumble recovered by the Eagles got them back in the game prior to half.
From there, the Eagles went to work, taking advantage of three St. Francis turnovers to flip the scoreboard.
Other state championships:
5A: Mill Valley 40, Wichita-NW 31
4A: Bishop-Miege 68, Andover Ctl 7
3A: Andale 35, Perry-Lecompton 7
2A: Nemaha Ctl 19, Norton Comm 0
1A: Centralia 18, Smith Center 14
8MDII: Osborne 34, Axtell 26
