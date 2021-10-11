Parts of Lyon County and all of Greenwood County were under a flood warning Monday morning, as a line of strong storms moved across the Plains states.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 9:45 a.m. For southern Lyon County, and until 12:00 noon for Greenwood County. It noted flooding is possible in Emporia and Neosho Rapids, among other places.
Evergy reported only one small power outage around 9 a.m. Monday in southeast Emporia. It affected fewer than five customers.
No injuries are reported from the storms in the Emporia area. Firefighters were called to a reported transformer problem before dawn, but a battalion chief said it was nothing serious.
Between three and six inches of rain fell across eastern Kansas during the early morning, leading to flooding on Elk Creek in southeast Shawnee County.
To the south, a possible tornado damaged a high school and homes in suburban Tulsa Sunday evening. And to the east, lightning caused a one-hour delay in Sunday night's football game between Buffalo and Kansas City.
