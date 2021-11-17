One of the main events of “Giving Tuesday” will be the Emporia Area Match Day presentations. And this year, it will be a public event again.
The Emporia Community Foundation notified participating non-profits Tuesday that checks will be presented at Flinthills Mall on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Last year's ceremony was virtual as a coronavirus precaution.
The foundation will not release any totals until that day. But Director Becky Nurnberg said Monday that several checks of $5,000 or more arrived at her office during Monday's Match Day.
The foundation has $60,000 in matching funds available for 25 non-profit agencies in the Emporia area. The Emporia Match Day website says the extra money will be pro-rated, based on the amount per organization divided by the grand total for the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.