In remembrance of 9/11, we asked the community of Emporia about where they were during the fall of the twin towers. Each person had a memory that stood out. Emotions ranged from shock to sadness and many were in disbelief.
Kyle Brinker, a student at Emporia State University, was at a Catholic preschool in Salina.
“I was living in Salina at the time with my parents. I remember it was a surprise for my parents what happened,” he said.
He was too young at the time, but saw footage at a later age.
“I wasn’t sure what to think,” he said. “We’ve always been a strong nation, an almost impregnable fortress, and that exposed a weakness of ours and it hurt a lot of people. It was horrible what happened, there is no doubt about that. I think it’s definitely something we need to have learned from and to always remember to continue learning from it in the future.”
Keiana Mitchell was in New Orleans, where he is originally from.
“We have to come together in a tragedy and not be divided,” Mitchell said. “When I first saw it I thought it was a movie, I said, ‘Oh look at that movie playing,’ and then I saw what was really going on and said, ‘Oh my God.’ I was speechless. It made me question security, all those people lost their lives, I feel bad. You see people jumping out of a building because they don’t know what else to do. That’s really deep. Even now, I still think about it. Is this country really safe? Sometimes, prayer is the best thing to do. We all started praying. My condolences go out to their families. It is a horrible tragedy.”
Michael Lang of Emporia was at Highland Community College in sociology class in Highland. Lang watched the attack on T.V.
“Most everyone went to class, and everyone started talking that first period and I’m pretty sure everyone went home and watched T.V. the rest of the day,” he said. “I was sitting with someone who actually had family who worked near the Pentagon, and mostly it was her trying to figure out what was going on with her family.”
Lanny Linebarger was working at the Lyon County Courthouse as a deputy clerk. Her coworkers were frantic and the first to inform her.
“There was a girl there who worked with me and she said there was an airplane that ran into the building,” Linebarger said. “This person that I worked with- Joe, he said, ‘Lanny, come here.Tthey’ve hit the building, the airplane’s hit the building,’ and I said, ‘Oh, that’s probably not right, let me see.’ And he said ‘No, it hit it, it’s crashing!’ I didn’t think it was real. I didn’t believe it until I saw it on T.V. and people were running all over the place. We were all really sad. We couldn’t believe somebody would do that.”
Brad Renfrow was in the army and stationed at Fort Riley.
“Our unit had sent all our equipment to California because we were going to do some desert training,” he said. “Rumors were we were supposed to be going to war with somebody. We loaded all of our equipment on Sept. 10 to go to California. On Sept. 11, I’m in our motor pool cleaning up oil spills with kitty litter and a broom when someone comes to me and says, ‘Hey man, why don’t you have your side arm?’ And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’
Renfrow was told to go to his headquarters to get his gear on.
“So I go to my headquarters and they still aren’t telling us what is going on. We got our M-16s and full metal jacket with live ammunition. We were told to wait in the breakroom, and we sat watching the towers falling.”
On Sept. 13, Renfrow was sitting on a tank with his commanding officer listening to the U.S. dropping bombs on Afghanistan.
“I thought we were going to war with Afghanistan. For some reason, we had to go to Iraq, which didn’t make sense to me because it wasn’t Iraq that did anything.”
Teighlor Henning was in the library at her school in Americus, at just 10-years-old.
“I was so young,” she said. “I didn’t really know what was going on.”
Clark Tidwell has family in Emporia and is visiting from Tulsa, Okla. He was doing electrical work at a Super Target.
“I was in a state of shock,” he said. “I couldn’t really comprehend what was going on. It was a very confusing time. A lot of things were being talked about as far as what might happen in the future and what might go on after the attack. There was a lot of uncertainty. It was a scary time.”
