The Emporia High School basketball teams will welcome Topeka High on Friday night, and both teams are looking to sweep the season series from the Trojans.
Both coaches know beating a team twice in one season will not be easy.
“Sweeping them in the regular season will be big, but it’s hard,” girls head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to do that. They’re aggressive, tough, scrappy and athletic. Kiki [Smith] is probably one of the best players in the state and they have a strong supporting cast around her. It’s going to come down to the mindset we’ve been talking about where every single possession has to matter to them.”
For the boys, head coach Lee Baldwin has been making sure his guys will be ready.
“We watched a lot of film on Topeka High [Wednesday],” Baldwin said. “We did not do a good job of guarding them the last time we played them. We need to run them off the 3-point line and make them put the ball on the floor. When you play somebody for the second time, you need to be able to take away what they do best and make them beat you by doing something they didn’t do the first game.”
It will be the boys first home game since Jan. 13 against Junction City. With about a month in between home games, Baldwin is glad to be back home.
“I’m really excited and I hope our guys are as well,” Baldwin said. “We expect a really good crowd. Our girls team is playing really well and they have a big game, we’re playing well and hopefully, the community comes out to support us.”
