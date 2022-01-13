WICHITA – The Emporia High boys bowling team took 12th and the girls took 15th at the Bishop Carroll Baker Tournament on Saturday.
The Spartan boys scored 2,417 points against the field of 30 teams. First-place finisher Kapaun Mt. Carmel scored 2,697.
The Spartan girls put up 1,803 points in the 29-team field. Tournament winner Haysville-Campus scored 2,333.
Each team bowled 12 Baker games, which is when each member of the team bowls a single frame and the 10 frames are added up for a single game score.
According to a post on the team’s Facebook page, “Our varsity bowlers learned a lot and had fun doing it.” The post also said that the “highlight of the day” came when Colton Swift picked up a 4-6-7-10 split in boys game 11.
The Spartans will return to the lanes on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
