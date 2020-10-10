After being on the road for eight months, Alex and Andrea Polzin painted signs in Florida, Louisville, Kentucky, and Atlanta, Georgia.
Now, they are back in Emporia to help the community with their unique painting business — A & A Sign Writing.
“We started painting signs here in Emporia about five years ago,” said Andrea Polzin, co-owner of A&A signs. “But, I have been painting with my dad since I was 16.”
Andrea’s dad has been painting signs for more than 35 years. He would ask Andrea for help and she said she fell in love with the business. After her dad moved to Florida, she picked up a couple of his clients.
Ever since then, Andrea continues to paint signs with her husband, Alex.
“When I met Andrea and we started dating, I started hanging around her and her dad,” Alex Polzin said. “They did signs in Wichita for years, then I kind of got married into the business.”
Alex gives credit to Andrea and her father. Andrea is a self taught artist who has been painting and drawing her whole life. She has also done graphic design for photographers too.
“She had not gone to school or anything to learn graphics or anything like that,” he said. “Which, I think it is a benefit to us because we can learn more about the tradition and history of sign painting.”
Alex also attributes Andrea’s father to be a great mentor and teacher. While they were in Florida, they spent about five months with her father to learn new information from him.
Sign painting is different from vinyl and plastic signage. Vinyl and plastic signs fade and crack, whereas paint signage does not. Painted signs may fade and wash out too, but Alex says it adds to the beauty.
“They kind of age gracefully,” he said. “If you run around Emporia, you can still see signs today that were probably done 20, 30 years ago that are still really pretty effective.”
Together, they consult with clients to get a design idea and a budget.
“Andrea is kind of the designer. We both paint, we both design but Andrea does a lot of the digital work online,” Alex said. “So, we can show people what they are going to get before we actually do it. She will Photoshop the design right on their wall and make it look nice and give people an idea on what they are going to get before they actually get it.”
However, when working with commercial signage, they are already working with a built logo and they are just repainting the sign.
Andrea added that Alex has been on a book buying spree. With more than 20 old books about constructive lettering and design elements, she shared that is where they go to get some inspiration — but they always make their work about their clients.
“It really does depend on the client,” she said. “If somebody is wanting something more modern, then we can pull that stuff, too.”
She explained that the projects vary depending on the sign. They can have some projects completed in as little as three to six hours and there are some that take up to a week or two.
In Emporia, they have painted signs for L&L Pets, Soulless Barbershop, Do-B’s, Bourbon Cowboy and Plum Bazaar.
They finished painting the 25th anniversary sign for Gambino’s Pizza.
“I think our customers are our inspiration,” Alex said. “Because people are excited about their business, and we want to help bring that excitement to their signage and get more eyes to look at it and hopefully get more people to come in and check out your place.”
He also shared some challenges of doing every position in business.
“Running your own business, you are kind of everything,” he explained. “You are the marketer, designer, accountant, manager, the worker — you are a little bit of everything. You have to go out and shake some hands and chat with people about signage.”
Generally, they receive business by word of mouth from other clients. However, they do have a website and post frequently to their Facebook and Instagram pages. Ever since they came back to Emporia from their road trip, they have been busy helping businesses but are enjoying themselves and the community.
“We have traveled a lot and there are not a lot of places like Emporia,” Alex said.
Visit their website at signs-murals.com to see their work and to schedule a consultation with Alex and Andrea. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @aasignwriting to keep up with them and their work.
