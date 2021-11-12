Emporia State has saved the best for last this season, as it will conclude its regular-season schedule Saturday with a visit to Maryville, Missouri, and a date with No. 5 Northwest Missouri State.
The Hornets (6-4) have won three straight games and secured their first winning regular-season record since 2018. They’re hoping to protract their year with a bowl appearance, and a win Saturday would go a long way toward making their case.
However, they’ll have to do it against a team that has utterly dominated them since the two first played. The Bearcats (8-1) have won 27 in a row against Emporia State and lead the all-time series 34-2.
And this season, they’re right up there at the top of Division II yet again.
“They look like a Northwest team,” said Hornet head coach Garin Higgins. “They’re very dominant on defense. They’re very efficient on offense. It starts with their guys up front on both sides of the football.”
Northwest Missouri State has fielded the league’s best scoring offense (37.8 points per game) and scoring defense (9.3 points per game), while also leading the MIAA in offensive yards per game (472.4) and defensive yards per game (216.2).
“We’re going to have to find ways to move the football and then defensively we’re going to have to make that sure we keep everything in front of us,” Higgins said. “We can’t afford to give up the big play because they’re too hard to come back on if you get in a situation where you’re down by three touchdowns. We’ve come back in games this year and their defense is very good.”
The Emporia State defense has been susceptible to giving up big plays this season, although in its last three games it has put on some of its best defensive performances of the year.
Offensively, the Bearcats present a fairly balanced attack, led by running back Al McKeller, who has rushed for 129.8 yards per game and 12 total touchdowns, and quarterback Mike Hohensee, who is 130-of-170 passing for 1,842 yards, 19 TDs and nine interceptions.
“I think right now they’re playing at a very high level on offense if you just look at what they’ve done the past three weeks,” Higgins said.
The Northwest Missouri State defense gives up just 38.4 yards rushing per game, but Higgins said that his team can’t go away from the run game against the Bearcats, nor can it put its defense in difficult positions by going three-and-out on offense.
“We’ve got to try to be as balanced as we can, take advantage of situations when we get those opportunities,” he said. “We’re going to have to be very efficient and we’re going to have to execute at the highest level offensively. We’re going to have to have guys that are going to step up and make plays.”
While Higgins is 0-15 against Northwest Missouri State in his time as the head coach at Emporia State, he’s not shying away from the opponent nor is he interested in settling for moral victories.
And his team is ready to rise to the occasion.
“I think our energy’s been really good, I really do,” he said. “We’ve won three games in a row. I think our players have been relaxed this week. They’ve done a great job. We’ve had to adjust our schedule a little bit due to the weather. They’ve adjusted really well with that. We’ve got nothing to lose. I know that for our kids, this is what football’s all about, getting to go play another team in the MIAA, one of the best teams in the MIAA. So heck yeah, we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Emporia State and Northwest Missouri State will kick off from Bearcat Stadium at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
