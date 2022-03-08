A friend, who is a mom, a single mom now and fighting a dangerous illness has brought something “home” to me.
No matter how many neighborly casseroles or restaurant deliveries, when you are that sick, having to use every ounce of energy and brain cells navigating your treatments, how to get to them and how to pay for them, being able to exert your personal choice in regard to eating is an empowering relief.
There are several home delivery companies — meals that are shipped chilled and ready to heat and eat, others are the ingredients that require a little more work. My friend chose Mom’s Meals and let me try a few out (she had to go for extended treatment and the meals would expire before her return).
The story of Mom’s Meals (www.momsmeals.com) is about making better health more accessible, beginning with food. The company purposefully designs meals with “… the power to fill and fuel life. What all started with our own Mom has grown to fathers, brothers, sisters, and friends.”
Organizers saw the need for better care and a more personalized way to access nutritious meals. Their goal was to provide healthcare and social services professionals a way to put accessible food at the forefront. So, Mom’s Meals “… took action, cultivating refrigerated meals programs designed to support the many nuanced stages of life. We know that every individual has unique needs, and we believe they deserve accessible nutrition that can improve health outcomes.
“More than just a delivery service, and much more than just food, our programs put choice in the hands of our clients. With the right recipe, we can make a remarkable impact, today and tomorrow.”
The menus are tailored to specific health needs, such as heart disease, diabetes, immunity issues, kidney failure and so forth. Everything has a detailed nutrition label, and the usual things you see in processed meals to enhance taste (sodium, fat, sugar) are monitored to remain within healthy ranges.
My friend’s well-packed, chilled Mom Box came with a week’s worth of meals supplemented by breads, snacks, powdered milk, juice boxes and gelatin. Her menu insert — for ordering the next box — had 10 breakfast choices, nine “International” entrees, 10 traditional entrees and four in the “Soup or Sandwich” category. The menus vary each week to offer even more variety.
There was Beef Pepper Steak with Gravy, Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry, Chicken Cajun Pasta and Mushroom Risotto. Breakfast offered pancakes two ways, omelets four ways, a breakfast burrito, a stuffed biscuit (turkey sausage, egg, cheese) and good old “B&G.”
Sure, you can get pepper steak or chicken stir fry in the grocery freezer section but look at the nutritionals. Mom needs to eat, but she needs to eat well. Cancer Mom needs different balances than Kidney Failure Mom.
I started with what I thought was breakfast (a waffle was clearly visible under the label) but turned out to be a dinner of Chicken and Waffle with Peach Crisp. There was an oatmeal-granola in the peach crisp, so I think it counts.
After a brief “heat and steam” in the microwave, no more than two minutes, I poured a package of pancake syrup over my chicken patty and waffle and dug in.
The waffle was tender with a little crisp around the edges while the chicken patty gave the impression of being deep fried when it was actually just breaded. It was tasty, moist and a good-sized serving. I was not hungry after I finished this.
The peach crisp was very sweet for me — tasty, but sweet. I made a bowl of oatmeal and stirred the crisp into it, and that was much more of a breakfast than a dessert. Still, it did taste good: No saccharine aftertaste, the oatmeal-granola had some tooth to it (not crunchy, not mushy) and it was clearly peach, not some sweet, semi-firm texturized blob that could have been apple or pear.
I found an actual breakfast the next day: Cheese Omelet, Ham Patty and Spiced Fruit Medley with Granola.
I was surprised at how well the omelet microwaved up. It tasted fresh, springy, the cheese was sharp and the ham toothsome. The portion was perfect — I was worried that I would be hungry after these small-looking meals, but I was not.
The spiced fruit, once again, was pretty darn sweet. So, another bowl of oatmeal helped triple the portion and reduce the sugar level while adding more fiber.
My final taste test had an exciting title: Turkey Meatballs with Garlic Basil Butter Sauce over Brown Rice with Seasoned Scandinavian Blend Vegetables.
Scandinavian! What could that be? This turned out to be the usual green peas and carrots, green beans and a little onion, with tender and tasty zucchini slices. You can keep the peas and carrots, however the zucchini was good. May have to re-think that one, Mom’s Meals.
I was disappointed when I peeled back the film to see only three meatballs. I like meatballs; three is an appetizer. I was wrong. Those turkey meatballs — flavorful and moist — were dense and I had trouble finishing them, especially as I scooped up the brown rice, tender and coated in a well-seasoned sauce. The garlic was gentle, the butter added richness and the basil was well-balanced.
Sometimes someone else needs to do the cooking. And I don’t mean Mom, who has enough to deal with. Mom’s Meals looks like a good way to go about it.
