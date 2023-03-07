Did you know that for a brief time in Kansas, women leaders dominated local elections? The passage of the 1887 municipal suffrage bill allowed women to vote and stand for local elections. Kansas historian Sarah Bell presented her Humanities Kansas Speakers Bureau program “Madame Mayor: The First Women Mayors in Kansas” Saturday afternoon at the Emporia Public Library.
Women mayors were elected in several cities, and in Argonia, Mayor Susanna Salter became the first elected woman mayor in Kansas and the country. Other cities followed. Bell shared the stories of several of these pioneering women and the “short-lived time with a lot of firsts along the way.”
Clarina Nichols and her husband moved to Kansas from Vermont in 1859. They were both ardent abolitionists. Clarina was also an advocate for women’s rights. Thanks to Clarina’s astute efforts at the Wyandot constitutional convention, Kansas ratified women’s rights in regard to the most liberal property and guardianship rights in the nation.
There is a noticeable gap of progress between the late 1860s and 1887, which was filled by the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, the WCTU for short. After the Civil War, alcoholism became a growing problem. Temperance, then, became a women’s issue. Women felt they had the moral right and obligation to take on the temperance fight. Bell shared that WCTU membership became a sign of middle class success. The organization had 150,000 members nationwide in that time period, versus 13,000 women’s suffrage organization members.
“Their efforts were a calmer version of what Carry A. Nation did a few decades later,” Bell quipped.
Enforcement of the 1881 Kansas Prohibition amendment was a big problem throughout the state. Women approached Republican legislators, insisting that they could help elect people who were in favor of Prohibition … if only they had the right to vote. And it worked! In 1887, women gained the right to vote in municipal elections. Kansas became the first state in the nation to grant women municipal suffrage.
As a joke, the “wet” men of Argonia, Kan., wrote in Susannah Salter’s name for mayor during the 1887 election. The joke was on the men who opposed Prohibition: Salter received two-thirds of the votes, winning the election handily. She was the first female mayor in the United States.
That same year, Syracuse, Kan., elected its first all-woman city council (which served with a male mayor). In 1888, Oskaloosa, Kan., elected an all-woman city council and a female mayor, Mary Lowman. The Oskaloosa female municipal officials were all re-elected for a second term, and took their city from crushing debt to money in their treasury account.
“Women were perceived as having the ability to clean up cities,” Bell noted. “Plus they were strong advocates for temperance and Prohibition.”
Lucy Sullivan was 58 years old when she was elected mayor of Baldwin City, Kan., in 1889. Baldwin also elected an all-female city council. There was, however, some pushback from the male population against the “petticoat council.” The women were all voted out in 1890. Bell noted that Baldwin has done an outstanding job honoring their early suffragist heritage, with a walking tour honoring Sullivan and the Women’s Bridge she and her council had built.
This progress did not always include women of color, who, despite being involved in civil and social affairs, did not have entry into elected roles, Bell explained. But in 1890, Amelia Allen, a Black woman, was elected to the Salina, Kan., school board. Carrie Langston, most notably the mother of Langston Hughes, was elected deputy clerk of the Lawrence, Kan., municipal court in 1895.
From there it was a long, dry stretch, until 2002 when Kim Thomas won the Stockton, Kan., mayoral election, becoming the first Black woman mayor in Kansas.
Tenacious Kansas women continued to lobby Republican legislators for suffrage. Bell noted that an entire generation passed before they were successful. Governor Walter Stubbs — whose wife was a suffragist — proclaimed Kansas women’s suffrage in 1912, eight years before the 19th Amendment giving women across the nation the right to vote. Kansas became the fourth state to ratify the 19th Amendment in 1920.
Yet, by the end of the 19th century, men again dominated the political landscape, Bell explained. Although short-lived, the influence of these early women civic leaders laid important groundwork.
“For a short time, Kansas was a leader in the women’s suffrage movement. This is what happens when a group of like-minded people come together,” Bell concluded.
Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit leading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy. Learn more about the Humanities Kansas speaker program on their website at humanitieskansas.org, find them on Facebook, or call 785-357-0359.
Visit the Emporia Public Library at 110 E. Sixth Ave., phone them at 620-340-6462, visit their website at emporialibrary.org, or find them on Facebook to see the library’s schedule of Spring events.
