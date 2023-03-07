Did you know that for a brief time in Kansas, women leaders dominated local elections? The passage of the 1887 municipal suffrage bill allowed women to vote and stand for local elections. Kansas historian Sarah Bell presented her Humanities Kansas Speakers Bureau program “Madame Mayor: The First Women Mayors in Kansas” Saturday afternoon at the Emporia Public Library.

Women mayors were elected in several cities, and in Argonia, Mayor Susanna Salter became the first elected woman mayor in Kansas and the country. Other cities followed. Bell shared the stories of several of these pioneering women and the “short-lived time with a lot of firsts along the way.”

