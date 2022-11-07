The Emporia State soccer team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Monday night.
This is the third trip to the tournament in program history, all coming in the last four years.
“It’s exciting to get in,” head coach Bryan Sailer said. “It’s one of our goals every year and we weren’t sure if we would get to that point after starting so slow, but we did. It’s a remarkable feat to be ranked as high as four after our start, but we did great in conference play and were able to flip the switch. We’ve been here before but we want to do better and see what a regional final looks like.”
The Hornets, which are currently 11-6-4 on the season, earned the No. 4 seed in the Central Region and will play fifth-seeded Fort Hays State (11-2-7) on Friday at 10 a.m. The game will be hosted by top-seeded Central Missouri.
The Hornets and Tigers tied both of their matches this season, and Sailer knows a win won’t be easy.
“They’re extremely good defensively,” Sailer said. “They don’t allow a lot of goals and have tied a lot of games, but they’ve won a lot too. They’ve only lost two games all year, so that tells you they’re hard to beat. They don’t beat themselves either. They don’t make a lot of mistakes and their goalkeeping is very good.”
Senior forward Alexis Cole is excited to keep the season going and is looking forward to playing the Tigers for a third time.
“I think it will definitely be exciting,” Cole said. “We’ve tied them twice so I think this will be a good game that can go either way. If we go out and play like we know how to play, I think we can get this one but it will be tough because they are very physical so we are going to have to match that physicality.”
The winners of the two first-round matches will meet at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 for the right to advance to the third round that begins on Friday, Nov. 25.
