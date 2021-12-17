The December portion of the high school basketball schedule wraps up this week as area teams play their final games before winter break. Some were in action on Thursday.
GIRLS
Olpe beat Southern Coffey County 59-23 to move to 4-2 on the year. Kadey Robert led the Eagles with 17 points while Milly Bailey scored 12.
Lebo defeated Hartford 52-25, improving the Wolves’ record to 6-0 while dropping the Jaguars to 2-3. Audrey Peek led Lebo with 15 while Brooklyn Jones added 13. Regan Darbyshire scored 10 for Hartford.
Madison’s game with Waverly was postponed.
BOYS
Olpe beat Southern Coffey County 65-14 to improve to 5-1.
Lebo upended Hartford 63-31. The Wolves are now 4-2 and the Jaguars are 2-3. Lebo was led by Landon Grimmett with 22 and Grayson Shoemaker with 17. Shayden Sull scored 16 and Ali Smith had 15 for Hartford.
Madison’s game with Waverly was postponed.
FRIDAY NIGHT MATCHUPS
Emporia will go to Great Bend, Olpe will play at St. Paul, Northern Heights will host Central Heights and Chase County will visit Lyndon.
