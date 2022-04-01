TOPEKA — The Emporia High School baseball team hit it out of the park Thursday, defeating Highland Park High School in a doubleheader.
The Spartans began regular-season play yesterday. They crushed the Scots 11-0 in game one and upended them 14-0 (unofficial) in the second contest.
The offense got it done for Emporia, but there were some initial concerns offensively as the bats were asleep. Head coach Anthony Markowitz said the team was ready to play, but their eagerness took the form of passivity at the plate.
“Hitting-wise, I think we started out the game a little tight,” he said.
The Spartans made some adjustments.
“All it was was our guys being aggressive at the plate,” Markowitz said. “Not really second-guessing what they were seeing coming out of the hand…If they thought it was a strike they were gonna swing the bat.”
It worked. The bats awoke in the third inning as Emporia dropped six runs on Highland Park. Logan Thomas, Hayden Knuth (four RBIs) and Quinn Dold collected singles, while Owen Ruge notched a double.
Of course, solid pitching is part of a winning formula. And Spartan pitchers Cam Geitz and Hunter Redeker were on point from the mound.
Geitz, the game-one pitcher, only gave up three hits while striking out 13 batters in six innings.
Hunter Redeker pitched four innings in game two, allowing one hit and registering four strikeouts.
“Both of those guys that pitched today threw a lot of strikes…did a really good job,” Markowitz said. These guys were part of a team last year that…for three-fourths of the year, pretty much struggled a lot with throwing strikes, and it really showed…and I think those guys took it to heart. They came out and did really well on the mound for us.”
Emporia is in action again against Junction City on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.