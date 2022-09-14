Poets, singers, musicians and more gathered in the Bowyer Building Tuesday night to share life-saving art at Emporia’s first Words Save Lives event.
The event was hosted and organized by Kerry Moyer as part of a statewide series of events. Words Save Lives was created in Lawrence, Kansas, by Marcia Epstein, a licensed master social worker, and has been able to spread its impactful message of suicide awareness and prevention across the state.
“I think that suicide awareness is important,” Moyer said. “There’s a lot of stigma associated with suicide. The idea is for this event specifically is that art, music, poetry, literature, words can help people to not only express their pain but also to find hope and reasons to stay alive.”
Moyer is both a poet who writes about suicide as well as an applied suicide intervention skills trainer. He also has personal experience with dealing with suicidal ideation.
“There are people out there in real pain and we have to have conversations about that pain,” Moyer added. “We have to have conversations about why people choose to die by suicide sometimes.”
Words Save Lives was able to expand from Lawrence to 12 locations across the state, thanks to the help of the Kansas poet laureate Huascar Medina. Medina was also in attendance and shared a few poems with attendees.
“[The event] surrounds suicide prevention awareness, but it’s also about community,” Medina said. “It’s also about self-expression, building relationships, and meeting individuals where they are at when it comes to discussing the topic of suicide because there’s stigma attached to it.”
Medina said writing and poetry were a great help in his recovery from a suicide attempt over a decade ago. The now poet laureate said the community he found in poetry circles provided him with support he could not find in other communities.
“I do believe communication through art does save lives. I do believe art allows us to have hard talks in soft ways,” Medina said. “Art is also an entry point for empathy, so when we express art, we are inviting people to a conversation about things that have deeper feelings for us.”
Artists, poets, writers, singers and musicians of all walks of life shared their own stories of grief, love, healing and hope throughout the night.
Lisa Moritz shared two songs she had written with attendees. Moritz said she has used art to work through heartbreaks in her life.
“Even with all the bad that goes on in the world, I feel like we can concentrate on the beautiful little moments in our lives, that’s what sustains us,” Moritz said.
Marcia Lawrence shared a story about the loss of a loved one to suicide, backed by the musical accompaniment of Riley Day and Ramiro Miranda.
“Let’s all choose to walk away tonight lighter, filled with a little more grace,” Lawrence said before she began.
Linzi Garcia shared some of her poems. She said poetry has always helped her gain new perspective.
“This is a really meaningful event, to say the least. I think it is a subject that all of us have to face at some point whether dealing with some personal demons or trying to help loved ones get out of that fight,” Garcia said. “I think the arts are a really strong way to do that. I think we find the things we resonate with and they give us a new perspective on how beautiful life can be.”
In total, Moyer said there were around 15 artists who had signed up to participate in the event, with an even larger crowd turning out to share in the art and conversation.
“It’s good to see people coming out and being willing to support something that’s important,” Moyer said. “Suicide awareness is important. The idea that art and music and words can help people find hope and keep people alive.”
