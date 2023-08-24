The Lyon County Commission approved a new security door for the District Court at its meeting Thursday morning.
Chief Judge Jeffry Larson requested that commissioners approve putting a security door on the South end of the third-floor hallway in the Lyon County Courthouse after concerns arose for District Court staff’s safety.
“Over the past year or so, I’ve noticed that more and more people are using the back door of the courthouse and coming in the back door instead of through security at the front,” Larson said. “That’s not ideal. They come in the back door, it’s no problem to come up the elevators and into the chambers and we would not know that anyone is back there.”
Additionally, he said, another concern stems from incidents in the courtrooms that could threaten employees within chambers.
“A couple of weeks ago, we had an incident in a courtroom. I don’t want to go into too much detail about that,” he said. “We were fortunate that we had plenty of law enforcement there to handle the situation, but even as they handled that situation, people left the courtroom and it would be pretty easy to go down to the south end of the public hallway, through the door, and [they would be] back in chambers.”
Court administrator Ruth Wheeler said Mitchell-Markowitz Construction has provided a bid to construct the door and install the security hardware. Security hardware will be provided by a contract with Kansas Security.
The entire project would cost a total of $18,446, to be reimbursed in full to the county with SPARK grant funds from the Supreme Court.
The commission also approved signing the Lyon County Area Transportation Title VI Complaint Procedures and Limited English Proficiency Plan, as part of the annual grant through the Kansas Department of Transportation.
LCAT Director Shane Brunner said the procedures and plan ensure that no passengers on the LCAT are discriminated against or underserved due to race, color, national origin, disability, age sex or English proficiency. It also allows for a method for passengers to air their grievances if an instance of discrimination occurs.
“Usually our biggest demographic here in Lyon County is Spanish speakers and we just translate all of our material into an alternative language,” Brunner said. “It’s a benefit to have someone on staff who is bilingual, so she is a good resource for us.”
In further business, BG Consultants Emporia Office Manager Bruce Boetcher presented commissioners with two change orders for the new Road and Bridge facilities.
Change order #09 is to demolish and repair a section of Prairie Street for new waterline work for an additional $6,619.28.
“The long and short of it was, it’s a city waterline that was located out in a ditch in the grass,” Boetcher said. “It’s actually out there underneath our pavement, so there’s additional work that the contractor completed out there and there was additional exploratory digging. We put fill underneath it so you get a good compacted base so you don’t get long-term settlement, which is required.”
Change order #10 is to install eight new pipe bollards at the new transformer for an additional $4,475.90.
The commission also approved Chip Woods and Seth Snyder to attend the Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas (MINK) Conference in St. Joseph, Mo. and pay the related travel expenses from the road and bridge fund. The Kansas County Highway Association will pay the registration fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.